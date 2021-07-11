See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD

Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from National Yang-Ming College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2495 Hospital Dr Ste 505, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-4554
    Monday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Boil
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Boil
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Boil Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1821045774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • National Yang-Ming College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane-Yi Meng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

