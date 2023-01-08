Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janeen Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Janeen Paul, MD
Dr. Janeen Paul, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Perakis Resis Woods & Associates3 W Hawthorn Pkwy Ste 150, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 918-8282
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Paul for many years. She is wonderful. She cares about helping her patients. She listens to everything you say with compassion and understanding. We found out some very unfortunate health issues regarding my son a few years ago. I truly feel she is the reason why I am able to be a functional mom and wife. When I was falling apart she helped get me to a place I needed to be for my family and I can’t say enough about her. She is wonderful and very educated. If you want a doctor that listens and is compassionate, you will not be disappointed with Dr. Paul. I have sent others to her as well, and they were very appreciative as well.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073580387
- University of Iowa
- Psychiatry
