Overview

Dr. Janel Guyette, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sandy, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Guyette works at Sandy Family Practice and Urgent Care in Sandy, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.