Dr. Seeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janell Seeger, MD
Overview of Dr. Janell Seeger, MD
Dr. Janell Seeger, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Seeger works at
Dr. Seeger's Office Locations
Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 899-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely would recommend Dr Seeger and I have recommended her to family and friends. She is an excellent doctor. She laid all options out and clearly explained all information and risks and recommendations. She always took plenty of time with me and cared about me.
About Dr. Janell Seeger, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1053377291
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Seeger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.