Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (7)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD

Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Thomas-Burse works at Better Health Greater Life in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Stone Mountain, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas-Burse's Office Locations

    Better Health Greater Life
    494 Boulevard SE Bldg 1, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 835-7779
    Oakhurst Medical Center Inc
    5582 Memorial Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 298-8998
    Oakhurst Medical Centers Inc.
    2295 Parklake Dr NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 298-8998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 05, 2016
    I just had an UNBELIEVABLY GOOD experience with Dr. Thomas-Burse and her partner Dr. Lovely. WOW! I am a young woman who just moved to Atlanta for college. I went to this practice on referral from an older woman who said they were good. She couldn't have been more right about these people. I went in to be seen for gynecological I was having. They scheduled an appointment for me right away, the staff was knowledgable, efficient, and courteous. It was a nice place that was well kept, neat
    Kay in Atlanta, GA — Mar 05, 2016
    About Dr. Janella Thomas-Burse, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164469193
    Education & Certifications

    • Morehouse School of Medicine
