Dr. Janelle Cooper, MD
Dr. Janelle Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Annapolis Obgyn Associates P.A.2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 304, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-9530
Aamg Annapolis Ob-gyn18 Magothy Beach Rd Ste A, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 573-9530
Family Health Centers of Baltimore315 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-1092
Aamc-pediatric Hospitalists2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-6989
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Janelle Cooper is THE BEST OB I have ever had! I have had multiple miscarriages due to an autoimmune condition, complex fertility challenges and multiple surgeries in 2020. Dr. Cooper is everything a great doc should be and more; she is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and always has your best care at heart! Dr. Cooper has played a large role in us being able to conceive this year and I’m lucky to be one of her patients! Dr. Cooper listened when every other OB was just throwing Rx’s my way instead of ACTUALLY fixing the problem.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285950154
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
