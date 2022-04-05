Overview of Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD

Dr. Janelle Fauci, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Fauci works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.