Dr. Janelle Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle Fong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janelle Fong, MD
Dr. Janelle Fong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong's Office Locations
- 1 5088 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 222-9369
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fong?
I found her a year ago for my oldest daughter liked her so much all four of my daughters see her now. She talks to them and makes them feel important and that she cares about their health needs. Takes the time to explain to my daughters what needs to be done for their health. GREAT DOCTOR.
About Dr. Janelle Fong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356641013
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.