Dr. Manton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janelle Manton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janelle Manton, MD is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Glastonbury LLC210 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-1543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Manton for over a decade. She is very personable, professional & a nice sense of humor. Dr. Manton has always taken the time to explains things clearly to me on various skin concerns & conditions.
About Dr. Janelle Manton, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841267986
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manton has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manton.
