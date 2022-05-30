Dr. Mehall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janelle Mehall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janelle Mehall, DO
Dr. Janelle Mehall, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They completed their residency with Oakwood
Dr. Mehall works at
Dr. Mehall's Office Locations
1
Maumee Bay Ob/Gyn2702 Navarre Ave Ste 305, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 691-8000
2
Mercy St Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7200
3
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital605 Oak St, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 592-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
4
Mercy Health - St Vincent Medical Center LLC2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3984
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr meh all delivered 3 of my children, she is the most amazing dr. She is so personable and honestly I love her. Had I known she was so close I would’ve traveled out of state just to see her.
About Dr. Janelle Mehall, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073712642
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood
- Osmc
- Middle Tennessee State
Frequently Asked Questions
