Dr. Janelle Pavlis, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janelle Pavlis, MD is a Dermatologist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Pavlis works at OCSRI - SKIN CANCER CENTER in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute
    800 W Boise Cir Ste 400, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 307-0215

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Mole Evaluation
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Purpura
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Nov 23, 2022
    Thank you Dr.Pavlis,Heather and ALL other staff were the most caring,professional and compassionate group of health care I have ever had care for me.I have had many years of dermatology procedures.This visit took away All of my fear,anxiety and just all over bad feeling I always got when I walked in the door of the other places!Thanks again for being so kind and taking great care of me.Almost zero pain! I will def refer to you and get all of my skin care here!!!!The smiling faces at the front desk to the Dr. and assistants was nothing short of perfect!Thank you!Jerri Walton
    About Dr. Janelle Pavlis, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447667613
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pavlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavlis works at OCSRI - SKIN CANCER CENTER in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Dr. Pavlis’s profile.

    Dr. Pavlis has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

