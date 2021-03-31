Overview

Dr. Janelle Mallett, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Mallett works at UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER DEPARTMENT OF DERMATOLOGY in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.