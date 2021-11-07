See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hyattsville, MD
Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD

Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Hyattsville, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Snoddy works at CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Hyattsville in Hyattsville, MD with other offices in Lanham, MD and Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Snoddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Hyattsville
    6475 New Hampshire Ave Ste 620, Hyattsville, MD 20783 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 786-3385
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Lanham
    7404 Executive Pl Ste 503, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-7754
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    CHOICE Pain & Rehabilitation Center - Olney
    3413 Olandwood Ct Ste 103, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 639-8937
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2021
    Took Her Time And And understood The Patient Points & Views . Thank You
    Don B. — Nov 07, 2021
    About Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316207608
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janelle Snoddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snoddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snoddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snoddy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snoddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snoddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

