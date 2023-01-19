Dr. Janelle Violago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Violago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janelle Violago, MD
Overview of Dr. Janelle Violago, MD
Dr. Janelle Violago, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monongahela, PA.
Orthopedic Group PC100 Stoops Dr Ste 200, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 374-4217
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
This was the best experience I ever had with an endocrinologist. My visit with CRNP Kristen Cunic was absolutely AWESOME!!!! I never felt so comfortable telling any Dr. about my life history including my addiction as I was today. She actually listened to my history and made suggestions on lowering my sugar levels instead of being arrogant and saying do this or you will die. She was very pleasant to talk to and didn't act like she new it all. She was very professional and I actually look forward to coming back to this office for my next visit. I hope all of these employees are as professional and pleasant as she is. Thank you Kristen for understanding my needs and asking me what I think I need to do to lower my A1C instead of being pushy!!!! I feel like working with her and this endocrinology group that I have a great chance of reaching my goals!!!! Thanks again Mike Billy
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Filipino
- 1447489091
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
