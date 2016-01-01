Overview of Dr. Janesri De Silva, MD

Dr. Janesri De Silva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. De Silva works at Childrens Clinic in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA, Agoura Hills, CA and La Canada Flintridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.