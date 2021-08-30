See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Janet Abrams, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janet Abrams, MD

Dr. Janet Abrams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Abrams works at Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills
    9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    About Dr. Janet Abrams, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • Female
    • 1366517278
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Medicine Flushing Hosp Med Ctr
    • FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrams works at Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Abrams’s profile.

    Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

