Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
Dr. Janet Abrams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Abrams is a wonderful doctor. At every appt I've had, she is meticulous, attentive and professional. She always addresses all my concerns/questions; she checks everything out and explains everything clearly and works to resolve all issues. And when I needed a particular surgery, she took the time to help me make an informed decision and she helped me find the right surgeon and then followed up by phone and email to see how I was recovering. She is a very engaged doctor.
About Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1366517278
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Medicine Flushing Hosp Med Ctr
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
