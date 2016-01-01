Overview

Dr. Janet Adeniran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Adeniran works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.