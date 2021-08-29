Dr. Janet Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Albright, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Albright, MD
Dr. Janet Albright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their fellowship with Shands Hosp-U Fla Sch Med
Dr. Albright's Office Locations
Nevada Vein and Vascular689 Sierra Rose Dr Ste B, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-3000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to Nevada Vein and Vascular by my mom's wound care physician. Everyone in the office was very kind and professional during the weeks that we worked with them. Mom had a complex case, but Dr. Albright tried two procedures and she was able to re-establish good blood flow using less invasive procedures than surgery. She also called us personally several times post-procedure to check on Mom. Our experience with Dr. Albright and everyone at Nevada Vein and Vascular could not have been better. Thank you, Dr. Albright!
About Dr. Janet Albright, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851394506
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp-U Fla Sch Med
- U Nevada Sch Med-Va Med Ctr
- U Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albright has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
