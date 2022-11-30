Dr. Janet Allenby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Allenby, DO
Overview
Dr. Janet Allenby, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Allenby works at
Locations
-
1
Allenby & Associates Dermatology Specialist Inc.6290 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-0299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allenby?
She is such a wonderful doctor and I am always impressed with her.
About Dr. Janet Allenby, DO
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437242054
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allenby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allenby works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Allenby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allenby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.