Dr. Janet Allenby, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janet Allenby, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Allenby works at Allenby Dermatology in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allenby & Associates Dermatology Specialist Inc.
    6290 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-0299

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions
Aging Face
CoolSculpting®
Cosmetic Conditions

Aging Face Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 30, 2022
    She is such a wonderful doctor and I am always impressed with her.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Janet Allenby, DO

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437242054
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Allenby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allenby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allenby works at Allenby Dermatology in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allenby’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Allenby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allenby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

