Dr. Janet Bradley, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Bradley, MD
Dr. Janet Bradley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bradley's Office Locations
- 1 1050 S Norman C Francis Pkwy Ste 212, New Orleans, LA 70125 Directions (504) 418-3678
2
Duracare Counseling LLC4323 Division St Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 327-5753
3
private practice433 Metairie Rd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 407-7135
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bradley is a rare find. She is highly skilled in a variety of psychiatric issues and is kind and attentive to the individual needs of each person.
About Dr. Janet Bradley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Millsaps College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.