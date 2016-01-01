See All Pediatricians in Mc Kees Rocks, PA
Dr. Janet Breslin, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Janet Breslin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Breslin works at Storox Neighborhood Health Center in Mc Kees Rocks, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Breslin's Office Locations

    Sto-rox Family Health Center
    710 Thompson Ave, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 771-6462
    Sto-rox Neighborhood Health Council Inc.
    151 Ruth St, Pittsburgh, PA 15211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 431-3520

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Janet Breslin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
