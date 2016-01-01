Overview of Dr. Janet Breslin, MD

Dr. Janet Breslin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Breslin works at Storox Neighborhood Health Center in Mc Kees Rocks, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.