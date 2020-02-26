Overview

Dr. Janet Cash, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Cash works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.