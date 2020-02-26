Dr. Janet Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Cash, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Cash, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Cash works at
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-4640Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My procedure was painless and the doctor/staff were excellent. I had a wonderful experience and will be coming back in the future.
About Dr. Janet Cash, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ala
- U Ala|University Ala
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
147 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.