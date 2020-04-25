See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Janet Chieh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Janet Chieh, MD

Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Chieh works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chieh's Office Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Janet Chieh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1619185592
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chieh works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chieh’s profile.

    Dr. Chieh has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

