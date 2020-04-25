Overview of Dr. Janet Chieh, MD

Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Chieh works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.