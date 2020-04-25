Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Chieh, MD
Dr. Janet Chieh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Chieh's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
outstanding physician
About Dr. Janet Chieh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Chieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chieh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chieh has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chieh speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chieh.
