Overview of Dr. Janet Chin, MD

Dr. Janet Chin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Chin works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.