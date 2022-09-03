Dr. Janet Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Collins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Locations
Gerald A Melchiode, MD8226 Douglas Ave Ste 805, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 361-7009
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins has been a calm, intelligent, and trusted provider for our family.
About Dr. Janet Collins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkview Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
