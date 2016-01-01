Dr. Janet Conney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Conney, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Conney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Conney works at
Locations
-
1
Valley View Internal Medicine12062 Valley View St Ste 129, Garden Grove, CA 92845 Directions (562) 342-3006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conney?
About Dr. Janet Conney, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1801988050
Education & Certifications
- UCLA School of Med
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conney works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Conney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.