Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Davis, MD
Dr. Janet Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
- 1 2006 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2971
-
2
Women's Care Specialists PC3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 858-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I have been going to Dr. Davis for about 10 years. She is professional, easy to talk to, and takes time to ask about your overall health concerns. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Janet Davis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124019302
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.