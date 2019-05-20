See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Janet Dittus, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Janet Dittus, MD

Dr. Janet Dittus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt Medical Center

Dr. Dittus works at Centennial in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dittus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial
    2201 Murphy Ave Ste 215, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 342-7820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dittus?

    May 20, 2019
    Of all of my doctors EVER, and I have a BUNCH of health problems, Dr. Dittus is by far and away the most compassionate, passionate, caring, knowledgeable and will to find the answer if she doesn't know it. I've been with her since she first came of of her residency back in the 80's. We've grown up together so to speak. She delivered my baby. She did a hysterectomy when I could not take the pain anymore. I have breast cancer all OVER my family and she has paid close attention to that. Really I could gush on and on about all she is and all she's done, but she is tops in everything I have ever needed from her. Her only drawback is that, alas, she is human and growing older, but she still the best at all that she does DO, even if she doesn't deliver babies anymore. I think it's better that the younger doctors do that high stress job.
    Joyce G. — May 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janet Dittus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janet Dittus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dittus to family and friends

    Dr. Dittus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dittus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janet Dittus, MD.

    About Dr. Janet Dittus, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    NPI Number
    • 1104817667
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Dittus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dittus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dittus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dittus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dittus has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dittus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dittus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dittus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

