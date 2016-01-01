Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Gilbert, DO
Overview
Dr. Janet Gilbert, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
-
1
Ohs-compcare LLC1650 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 842-2020
-
2
Medical Arts Ctr15415 State Route 92, Kearney, MO 64060 Directions (816) 628-6128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet Gilbert, DO
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1386793602
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
