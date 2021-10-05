Dr. Janet Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Harrison, MD
Dr. Janet Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center300 Halket St Ste 5600, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-2164
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
My first colonoscopy with a different doc was a horrible and painful experience. I switched to Dr. Harrison and was incredibly impressed with her and the entire team. They cared deeply about my comfort and reassured me continuously because I was scared. The two colonoscopies were like night and day and the prep was significantly easier too. No pain, no waking up during the procedure and excellent explanations of the findings afterwards.
About Dr. Janet Harrison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720052335
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Clin Scholars Prgm
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
