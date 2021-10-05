Overview

Dr. Janet Harrison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Harrison works at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.