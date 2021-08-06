Dr. Janet Honchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Honchell, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Honchell, MD
Dr. Janet Honchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Honchell's Office Locations
Wygal & Newman LLC4001 Kresge Way Ste 324, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 894-4408
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Honchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honchell.
