Dr. Janet Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Johns, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Johns, MD
Dr. Janet Johns, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Johns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johns' Office Locations
-
1
Brookville Pediatric And Internal Medicine1200 56TH ST SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 328-5188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johns?
About Dr. Janet Johns, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1134197452
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- Childrens Hospital
- Childrens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns works at
Dr. Johns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.