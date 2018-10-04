Overview

Dr. Janet King, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. King works at Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.