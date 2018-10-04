Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet King, MD
Dr. Janet King, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (210) 545-3660Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. King for years. Now my husband, daughter-in-law and sister see her as well. We love her caring attitude, her follow through on concerns and professionalism. Wouldn’t see anyone else!
About Dr. Janet King, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- New York Medical College
Dr. King has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
