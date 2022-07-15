See All Dermatologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Janet Koprince, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Janet Koprince, DO

Dermatology
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janet Koprince, DO is a Dermatologist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Koprince works at Koprince Dermatology in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Shumer, MD
Dr. Steven Shumer, MD
4.9 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Grekin, DO
Dr. Steven Grekin, DO
4.1 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Treyger, DO
Dr. Gary Treyger, DO
5.0 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Koprince Dermatology Plc.
    713 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 548-7707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koprince?

    Jul 15, 2022
    After living in four different countries, my wife and I have finally met a dermatology doctor who makes us feel very comfortable. The environment and atmosphere is very welcoming and calming. Dr. Koprince is super knowledgeable, friendly, professional and courteous. She is excellent at excisional surgery; steady hand, good eyesight and great patience. Janet and Evelyn, thank you for doing an awesome job.
    Guillermo R — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janet Koprince, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janet Koprince, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koprince to family and friends

    Dr. Koprince's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koprince

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janet Koprince, DO.

    About Dr. Janet Koprince, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205875085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Koprince, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koprince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koprince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koprince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koprince works at Koprince Dermatology in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Koprince’s profile.

    Dr. Koprince has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koprince on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Koprince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koprince.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koprince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koprince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Janet Koprince, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.