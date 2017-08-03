Dr. Janet Krettek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krettek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Krettek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janet Krettek, DO
Dr. Janet Krettek, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Meadowbrook, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Krettek works at
Dr. Krettek's Office Locations
-
1
Janet M. Krettek, D.O.1650 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-3145
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Devon Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Independence Blue Cross
- inHealth
- Intergroup
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krettek?
Dr. Krettek was simply amazing! I got the best possible treatment and felt very comfortable with Dr. Krettek. She is courteous, professional, and very honest in the most courteous way. I already feel better after my surgery and would recommend anyone and everyone to her. Thank you for being so compassionate!
About Dr. Janet Krettek, DO
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124063532
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Chicago Osteopathic Health Systems
- Muskegon General Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Family Practice/OMT, General Surgery and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krettek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krettek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krettek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krettek works at
Dr. Krettek has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krettek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krettek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krettek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krettek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krettek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.