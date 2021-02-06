Dr. Janet Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janet Lee, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with UCI Med Ctr
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Janet H. Lee D.o. Inc.25550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 116, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 540-1712
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I have been seeing Dr. Lee for a number of years. Dr Lee has shows interest in her patients and seems qualified to give medical advice. She was able to answer most of my health related questions to a satisfying level of detail when asked.
About Dr. Janet Lee, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1205826633
Education & Certifications
- UCI Med Ctr
- UCI Medical Center
- Chapman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
