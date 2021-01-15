Overview of Dr. Janet Levatin, MD

Dr. Janet Levatin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Levatin works at Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.