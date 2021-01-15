Dr. Janet Levatin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levatin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Levatin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Tenpenny Integrative Med Ctr7380 ENGLE RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 239-3438
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levatin has been my physician for several years. I have referred to her others with kids who have been very happy with her help. She is thoughtful and intuitive, professional and kind, intelligent and thorough. I am so happy to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Janet Levatin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
