Dr. Janet Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine-Charlottesville, Va.
DermAssociates Rockville15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-7397Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
DermAssociates Silver Spring10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-7000Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Great personality combined with competency makes for a great patient experience!
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- LECOMT/Mercy Medical Center Program|University of Rochester New York
- Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland
- University of Virginia School of Medicine|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine-Charlottesville, Va
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
435 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
