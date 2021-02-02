Dr. Janet Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Lin, MD
Dr. Janet Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Health Care5236 W University Dr Ste 2000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5000
-
2
Dr. Chung-Wei Hsu, D.O.3950 S Ridge Rd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 398-3666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
She listens and I feel like I am not rushed. Staff and nurses are very friendly as well.
About Dr. Janet Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477588358
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.