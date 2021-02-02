Overview of Dr. Janet Lin, MD

Dr. Janet Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Lin works at BAYLOR HEALTH CARE in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.