Dr. Janet McGivern, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (31)
Map Pin Small Omaha, NE
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janet McGivern, MD

Dr. Janet McGivern, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. McGivern works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. McGivern's Office Locations

    Psychiatric Services PC
    9239 W Center Rd Ste 211, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 399-9305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 27, 2021
    have been seeing her for about 10 years now. She has always been warm, personable, and caring. She is willing to see me as often as I need to, sometimes more often. She once called me out of the blue to see how I was doing with a new treatment plan. She is unafraid to admit when she is confused about something--nice to have a humble doctor. She has probably saved my life, has definitely saved the well-being of my life. I have referred her to family members, who found her to be bright, educated, and sincerely interested in their well-being. At this practice, they only allocate psychiatrists 15 minutes to see patients for typical visits, so it can seem rushed, but she gets a lot done in that time (she will see patients for much longer for initial or emergency visits). She always tells me to come in or call in between sessions if needed.
    About Dr. Janet McGivern, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265426654
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet McGivern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGivern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGivern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGivern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGivern works at Psychiatric Services PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. McGivern’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. McGivern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGivern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGivern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGivern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

