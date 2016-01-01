Dr. Janet Moy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Moy, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Moy, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
Locations
Manhattan 635 Madison Avenue Office635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 857-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet Moy, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1801867296
Education & Certifications
- Rockefeller University
- NYU
- Boston Va Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moy works at
Dr. Moy has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.
