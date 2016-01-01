Dr. Janet Munroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Munroe, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Munroe, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janet Munroe, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Radiology Research
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
