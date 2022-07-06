See All Ophthalmologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Janet Neigel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (42)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Janet Neigel, MD

Dr. Janet Neigel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Neigel works at Neigel Center, PA (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neigel's Office Locations

    Neigel Center PA
    254 Columbia Tpke Ste 200, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 410-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Defects - Arachnodactyly - Cardiopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyebrows Duplication Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Eyebrows, Duplication of, With Stretchable Skin and Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 06, 2022
    I needed surgery on both of my eyes which Dr. Neigel performed. I couldn't be happier with the results. My overall sight has definitely improved. Her staff was excellent. Very professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I would highly recommend Dr. Neigel and her staff.
    — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Janet Neigel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487698163
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Bc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine (Canada)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neigel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neigel works at Neigel Center, PA (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Neigel’s profile.

    Dr. Neigel has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neigel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Neigel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neigel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

