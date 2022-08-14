Overview

Dr. Janet Newcomer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Newcomer works at Penn Plum Family Medicine in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.