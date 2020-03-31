See All Hematologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Janet Pan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Janet Pan, MD

Hematology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Janet Pan, MD

Dr. Janet Pan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.

Dr. Pan works at Compassionate Cancer Care in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Byung Lee, DO
Dr. Byung Lee, DO
3.9 (8)
View Profile

Dr. Pan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Cancer Care
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 351, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 698-0300
  2. 2
    Compassionate Cancer Care
    18111 Brookhurst St # 6100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 698-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pan?

    Mar 31, 2020
    I started seeing Dr Pan in mid 2016 (after partial mastectomy in 12/2015 & radiation in beginning 2016). She is a small, beautiful woman who followed on with me. She put me on meds, took blood, mammograms, bone density tests. She kept me healthy, kept my spirits up. Well educated. Speaks so you understand. Was there for me when I fell apart. She always has a SMILE. Very thorough. She put me at ease. Unfortunately I changed my insurance and I lost her! She is superb. I highly, highly recommend Dr. Dr. Janet Pan.
    Michele — Mar 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janet Pan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janet Pan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pan to family and friends

    Dr. Pan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janet Pan, MD.

    About Dr. Janet Pan, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801056676
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City Of Hope-Ucla Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usc/Lac
    Residency
    Internship
    • Usc-Lac
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pan works at Compassionate Cancer Care in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pan’s profile.

    Dr. Pan speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Janet Pan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.