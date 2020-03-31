Dr. Janet Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janet Pan, MD
Dr. Janet Pan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan's Office Locations
Compassionate Cancer Care11180 Warner Ave Ste 351, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 698-0300
Compassionate Cancer Care18111 Brookhurst St # 6100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 698-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr Pan in mid 2016 (after partial mastectomy in 12/2015 & radiation in beginning 2016). She is a small, beautiful woman who followed on with me. She put me on meds, took blood, mammograms, bone density tests. She kept me healthy, kept my spirits up. Well educated. Speaks so you understand. Was there for me when I fell apart. She always has a SMILE. Very thorough. She put me at ease. Unfortunately I changed my insurance and I lost her! She is superb. I highly, highly recommend Dr. Dr. Janet Pan.
About Dr. Janet Pan, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1801056676
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope-Ucla Med Ctr
- Usc/Lac
- Usc-Lac
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- U.C.L.A.
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.