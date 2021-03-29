Dr. Pate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Pate, MD
Overview of Dr. Janet Pate, MD
Dr. Janet Pate, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Pate's Office Locations
Nurture Pediatrics6900 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 894-2751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday1:00pm - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is 3 1/2 years old now and Dr Pate is her pediatrician since birth. We love her. She is really good at explaining things, takes her time to listen us, answers all the questions we ask regardless of how simple/basic they are. She is very patient and caring person. She uses OhMD text message system, we have been using this app to ask our questions regarding our daughter's health issues and she gets back to us asap. She is the best. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Janet Pate, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pate speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.