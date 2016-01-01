See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. Pelmore works at Spero Health - Core Lab in Louisville, KY with other offices in Bowling Green, KY, Harriman, TN, Mount Juliet, TN and Mt Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spero Health - Core Lab
    1017 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 365-4467
  2. 2
    Spero Health
    640 Wright Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 495-4324
  3. 3
    Spinal Pain Center Professional Limited Liability Company
    1037 S Roane St, Harriman, TN 37748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 285-9284
  4. 4
    Healing Waters Wellness Center LLC
    9695 Lebanon Rd Ste 340, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Healing Waters Wellness Centerllc
    1097 Weston Dr, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 432-5987

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Arthritis
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Arthritis

Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Janet Pelmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871615344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

