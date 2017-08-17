Dr. Janet Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janet Waters, MD
Dr. Janet Waters, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Neurology3471 5th Ave Ste 810, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 692-4920
- UPMC Presbyterian
Dr. Waters is a world-class diagnostician. After having coped with an unknown disease for over twenty-five years and having seen numerous other neurologists who were unable to ascertain what was causing my symptoms, I was correctly diagnosed by Dr. Waters. She prescribed medication which is helping me a great deal. Although Dr. Waters has now referred me to a specialist in my illness, I and my family will always be grateful to Dr. Waters for her insight, intelligence, and kindness.
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
