Dr. Janet Schwartzenberg, MD
Dr. Janet Schwartzenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Amarillo Cardiovascular Center1215 S Coulter St Ste 302, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 356-0045
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Blessed to have her. Friendly and knowledgeable. All the staff is great also. Thank you guys for taking care of so many.
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- U Kan Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
