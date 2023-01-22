Overview of Dr. Janet Schwartzenberg, MD

Dr. Janet Schwartzenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Schwartzenberg works at Amarillo Medical Specialists in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.