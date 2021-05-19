See All Podiatric Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Janet Simon, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Janet Simon, DPM

Dr. Janet Simon, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute
    4343 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 234, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 880-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 19, 2021
    Dr. Simon always explains everything completely and clearly. She is the best foot doctor I have ever seen.
    Cheryl Kessler — May 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Janet Simon, DPM
    About Dr. Janet Simon, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1316943897
    Education & Certifications

    • Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Medical Center/ Doxey Hatch
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • State University of New York
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janet Simon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

